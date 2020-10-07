Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOVA. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

