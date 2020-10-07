Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) vs. VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summer Infant and VirTra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.66%. Given VirTra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summer Infant and VirTra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.21 -$4.16 million N/A N/A VirTra $18.71 million 1.59 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -383.00

VirTra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Infant.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirTra beats Summer Infant on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through distributors, representatives, and international retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.