Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Shares Gap Up to $237.00

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.00, but opened at $245.35. Studio Retail Group shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 16,144 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.59, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.91.

About Studio Retail Group (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

