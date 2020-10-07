StrongHands Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $195,238.91 and approximately $139.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,120,602,346 coins and its circulating supply is 16,707,407,992 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

