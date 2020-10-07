Straumann Holding AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $24.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Straumann in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $24.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $26.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Straumann stock opened at $1,057.24 on Monday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $575.00 and a 12-month high of $1,073.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $990.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.68.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

