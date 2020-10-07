Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of VF Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the average volume of 419 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in VF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of VF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of VF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

