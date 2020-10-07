Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,787 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 476 put options.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

