Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Myokardia Put Options (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,063% compared to the average daily volume of 348 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on MYOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Myokardia stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

