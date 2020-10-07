Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mondelez International Call Options (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 5,580 call options.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. 115,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

