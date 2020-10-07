Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,658 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
