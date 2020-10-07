Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,658 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

