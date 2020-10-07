STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.35

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 28647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
