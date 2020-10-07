STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.35

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 28647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

