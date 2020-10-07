STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $33.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

