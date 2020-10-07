Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,037. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.92 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $156,843.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,904 shares of company stock worth $9,255,109. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 159,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.