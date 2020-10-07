Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.13

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 1052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 533,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

