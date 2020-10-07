Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,353 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

