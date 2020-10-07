Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Stephens

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $184.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.