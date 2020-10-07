Stephen Fenby Buys 25,000 Shares of Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,534.17).

Stephen Fenby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Stephen Fenby purchased 50,000 shares of Midwich Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £165,000 ($215,601.72).

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Wednesday. Midwich Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 622.20 ($8.13). The company has a market cap of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.64.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

