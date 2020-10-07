Steem Dollars (SBD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,109.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00009010 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $13,109.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,628.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.29 or 0.02082124 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00563468 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,804,736 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

