STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLFPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

SLFPY traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $12.67. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

