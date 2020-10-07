Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Achieves $2,757.83

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,757.83 and approximately $108.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00296733 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00398340 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012805 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007255 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.