Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of STAG opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 650,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

