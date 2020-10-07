StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $481,563.21

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $481,563.21 and approximately $879.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00008388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

