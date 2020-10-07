StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $481,563.21

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00008388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $481,563.21 and $879.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

