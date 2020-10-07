St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.70

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 4169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in St. Joe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,435,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in St. Joe by 435.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 629,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 342,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

