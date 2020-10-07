Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.68

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 98 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,645,644 shares of company stock worth $100,592,993 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

