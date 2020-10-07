SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.87

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.87, but opened at $43.00. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 1,299 shares trading hands.

SWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 146,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

