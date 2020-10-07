Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Up 7%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.50. 1,360,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,052,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $714.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

