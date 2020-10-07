Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $18.20. Sportech shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Sportech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.