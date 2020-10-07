Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Gap Up to $96.57

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.57, but opened at $103.60. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 167,282 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.63 ($1.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.45.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

