Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 11,405 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $133,894.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 113,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,084.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.