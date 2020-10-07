SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,692 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.17% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $43,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,163,000 after acquiring an additional 536,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,578,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 479,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 6,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,695. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.