SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after buying an additional 11,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after buying an additional 1,913,455 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,077,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 42,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,917. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

