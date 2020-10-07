Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Hits $5.73 Million

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $133,558.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00258762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01541574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00156914 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,782,879,452 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

