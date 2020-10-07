Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 8.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.55. 13,118,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,412,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

