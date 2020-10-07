Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

LUV stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,832.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 158,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

