Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce ($2.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.03). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

