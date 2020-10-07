Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.75. Sosandar shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 1,028,723 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Sosandar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.64.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (5.14) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (3.80) (($0.05)) by GBX (1.34) (($0.02)).

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.