Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.10. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 7,275 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $201.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.