Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 61.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

