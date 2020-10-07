Software AG (ETR:SOW) Receives €37.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.82 ($44.49).

SOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

ETR SOW opened at €39.94 ($46.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.74. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 12-month high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

