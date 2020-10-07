Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 47,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,139. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

