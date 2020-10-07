Societe Generale Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $217.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.