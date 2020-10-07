Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.30

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 56043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

