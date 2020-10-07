Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $242,632.32 and approximately $175.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00027315 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003300 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003893 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

