Smartlands Network (SLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,385.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $905,249.19 and approximately $3,385.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

