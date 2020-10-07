Sleep Number (SNBR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR):

10/2/2020 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2020 – Sleep Number was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/8/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/26/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Sleep Number was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. 3,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,445. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

