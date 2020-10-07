SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.14. SJM shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

