Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.02. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 16,383 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.