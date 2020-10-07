Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.02. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 16,383 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)
Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.
