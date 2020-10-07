SimiGon (LON:SIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 98227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

