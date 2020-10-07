SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 700.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 175,220 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.